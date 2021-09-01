Jazz FM Awards 2021 nominees revealed

The nominees for the Jazz FM Awards 2021 with PPL and PRS for Music have been announced.

This year’s ceremony will take place at Under The Bridge in West London on October 28, 2021 and will be available to livestream via Jazz FM. The awards will celebrate music created and released between January 1, 2020 to the end of May 2021 to reflect the jazz community’s enduring creativity and innovation during the pandemic.

As announced in a special Jazz FM programme hosted by Anne Frankenstein, nominees this year include Nubya Garcia, Celeste, SAULT, Jon Batiste, Emma-Jean Thackray, Floating Points with the London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders, Ego Ella May, Georgia Mancio and Gary Bartz.

The recipients of the special award categories - Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Award and Impact Award - will be announced in due course.

Since launching in 2013, the Jazz FM Awards has honoured greats of the genre including the likes of Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Georgie Fame and Ahmad Jamal.

Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts said: “We are of course delighted that the Jazz FM Awards will return in 2021 to celebrate the incredible level of innovation, creativity and joy that the global jazz community has to offer. Jazz has provided a lifeline for so many of us over the last year and a half and we look forward to bringing everyone together again for what is sure to be a very special occasion.

“We also welcome PPL and PRS for Music who are the Jazz FM Awards headline sponsors for 2021. They have both been outstanding supporters of the Jazz FM Awards since its inception in 2013 and I’m so pleased that they have cemented their position as true supporters of the UK’s greatest jazz, soul and blues music awards.”

Peter Leathem, CEO, PPL, said: “Having supported the Jazz FM Awards since it began in 2013, we are delighted to be this year’s headline partners alongside our colleagues at PRS for Music. We are proud champions of jazz music at PPL and are delighted to help fund the careers of artists through our talent development work. Indeed, it’s a pleasure to see a number of artists we have supported through the PRS Foundation PPL Momentum Music Fund amongst those shortlisted this year. The UK is a hotbed of jazz music talent and we look forward to the sector’s continued success in the future.”

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, added: “We are incredibly proud to be joint headline sponsor of this year’s Jazz FM Awards, alongside PPL. Even in the face of a global pandemic, songwriters and composers in the jazz, soul and blues communities continued to produce inspired music, and we are honoured to support Jazz FM in acknowledging and recognising them for their exceptional work. Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and we look forward to celebrating with you in person at this truly special event.”

JAZZ FM AWARDS 2021 with PPL and PRS for Music



NOMINEES





BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR

Eric Bibb

Marcus Bonfanti

Ruthie Foster



BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Jas Kayser

Nathaniel Cross

Secret Night Gang

THE DIGITAL AWARD

Bandcamp Fridays

Jazz re:freshed

Kansas Smitty’s

THE INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de Reya

Blue Note Re:imagined

EFG London Jazz Festival

SAULT

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Amanda Whiting

Daniel Casimir

Ed 'Tenderlonious' Cawthorne

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Travelzoo

Christian McBride

Gary Bartz

Maria Schneider

SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR

Ego Ella May



Jon Batiste



Omar





VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Celeste

Ego Ella May

Georgia Mancio

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Fergus McCreadie - Cairn

Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra, and Pharoah Sanders - Promises

Jon Batiste - We Are

Matthew Halsall - Salute To The Sun

Nubya Garcia - Source

SAULT - Untitled (Black Is)

UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Archipelago

Emma-Jean Thackray

Fergus McCreadie



Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and will close on Friday, September 24.