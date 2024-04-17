Jeremy and Lawrence Abbott launch creative content and design agency Nothing Forced

Brothers Jeremy Abbott (strategy and content) and Lawrence Abbott (design & art direction) have launched Nothing Forced, a new creative content and design agency for artists and brands within music.

Launching this month, Nothing Forced has clients including Ewan McVicar, Sherelle, Pavilion Festival, DJ Bone, Lone and Special Request.

In previous roles, Jeremy Abbott worked as the global brand & content editor and digital editor at Mixmag, where he was based across New York and London. He also acted as managing editor at NME, revamping their digital and social strategy. This included launching their TikTok and carving out social strategies for events like Glastonbury, as well as brand activations.

We’ve married our skill sets in content and design to give artists, brands and events a unique way to present themselves that comes from within the scene rather than outside Jeremy Abbott

Lawrence Abbott’s experience in the design world includes brand and artist identity, from 3D design and animation, to visual art and more.

He has often collaborated with artists and labels within club culture and music. He worked with Mixmag and Broadwick Live (Printworks, The Beams) to promote, market and champion key moments in music.

In their respective careers, the brothers have worked with the likes of Mixmag, NME, Boiler Room, Broadwick Live and artists including Sherelle, Ewan McVicar and Special Request.

“Nothing Forced was formed with the idea that we could offer more than what was out there right now, and ultimately anything that feels contrived is going to fall flat, that’s where we come in and it’s the sentiment behind our name,” said Jeremy Abbott. “Both of our careers have taken place in electronic music and media. With this agency we’ve married our skill sets in content and design to give artists, brands and events a unique way to present themselves that comes from within the scene rather than outside. It helps that we’re brothers too.”

It feels like the right time to combine our respective skills to grow and nurture the community Lawrence Abbott

“Having worked in music and the wider ecosystem for years, collaborating with some of the scene’s most respected individuals and entities, it feels like a natural progression to expand our horizons and foster new relationships,” said Lawrence Abbott. “My brother and I have garnered a certain level of trust in the industry and now feels like the right time to combine our respective skills to grow and nurture the community.”

Upcoming projects include a feature-length documentary shot by Jeremy Abbott surrounding Ewan McVicar’s sell out Wee Toon Tour, which took place around Scotland in late 2023, the production of a pilot series in collaboration with Mixmag, and ongoing design work across Sherelle’s latest project, Sherelleland.

The duo will offer services that include content creation and ideation, creative consultancy, brand identity, graphic strategies, bespoke artworks, strategic talent development, social media strategy, graphic design & art direction, 2D/3D motion languages, video & editing (short and long form).