John Lewis Christmas campaign soundtracked by Lola Young's Together In Electric dreams cover

John Lewis has launched its 2021 Christmas advertising campaign featuring a sync of Together In Electric Dreams by Lola Young.

The original version was recorded by Philip Oakey & Giorgia Moroder.

Andrew Howell, head of UK sync, Warner Chappell Music, and Ayla Owen, VP of sync, Europe, said: “We’re thrilled with this stunning arrangement of such an iconic ’80s classic and couldn’t be happier about it featuring in this year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign. One of our top priorities as a publisher is to introduce new generations of fans to our legacy catalogues, and Lola Young’s reimagining of this legendary synth anthem, co-written by WCM songwriter Giorgio Moroder, knocked it out of the park. Christmas has come early!”

The two-minute advert, entitled Unexpected Guest, is a story of friendship, which celebrates the magic of Christmas moments experienced for the first time.

Lola Young. a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from South London, is signed to Island Records.

Lola Young said: “I feel super honoured to be a part of this, growing up I always watched the John Lewis Christmas adverts, they’re iconic and so it kinda feels surreal getting asked to be in one. It also means a lot as an up and coming artist to be a part of something this special.

“Together In Electric Dreams is a very beautiful song. I love that era of music and I think Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder are incredible. The lyric and soul within the song is something inspirational, fitting to the story within the ad. I feel so excited to be covering it and working with John Lewis.”