Jonas Brothers release Amazon tour documentary

Jonas Brothers have released a tour documentary exclusively via Amazon Prime Video.

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film is available in more than 200 countries and territories. The documentary goes behind the scenes of their Happiness Begins 2019 tour.

It follows last year’s Amazon Original documentary on the band, Chasing Happiness. The group returned following a six-year hiatus.

Happiness Continues is from Philymack and Amazon Studios in association with Polygram Entertainment and Federal Films, with executive producers Phil McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Monte Lipman, Wendy Goldstein, and Baz Halpin. It was directed by Anthony Mandler, and produced by Kim Bradshaw, Ned Doyle and Anthony Mandler, through Mandler’s production company Black Hand Cinema.