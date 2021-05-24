Jorja Smith and Coldplay join BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Coldplay and Jorja Smith have been announced for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021.

The acts, who both played the Glastonbury Live At Worthy Farm livestream, join Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Celeste, Royal Blood and more on the bill.

Taking place across four days for the first time in the event’s 18-year history (May 28 – 31, 2021), Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 will feature 120 live performances. Around 50 of the performances will be brand new live sets recorded exclusively for Big Weekend 2021, with five filmed on location around the UK and more to be recorded in the BBC’s Radio Theatre.

Coldplay perform at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, while Ed Sheeran’s performance takes place at Snape Maltings, a landmark arts complex on the banks of the River Alde in Suffolk. AJ Tracey performs at The Regal, a basketball court belonging to South London community hub The Black Prince Trust; Jorja Smith performs at the iconic Alexandra Palace in North London; and Royal Blood perform on Brighton Pier in Sussex.

Performances will be broadcast on Radio 1 with full sets available on BBC Sounds. Fans will also be able to watch a selection of tracks on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels, with a curated stream on iPlayer featuring select performances and artist interviews.

BBC One will also broadcast a 90-minute Big Weekend special hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James (Saturday May 29, 10.20– 11.50pm).