Jukebox PR launches new NFT and crypto department

PR company Jukebox has announced the creation of a new division that offers PR and promotion for NFT and blockchain projects.

Six new appointments have been made across the company to deal with a growing global client base.

Appointments to the new divison are Chris Alderton as head of crypto, NFT and event PR; Ibiza veteran Grego O’Halloran as head of business development for North & South America; Alex Mytton as head of brand partnerships; Clara Sauvage as marketing and social media manager; PR manager Ben Morling as senior PR account manager, and Will Davison as account manager for sister company The Tribes.

Having so far used its music networks across Instagram and Twitter to promote and launch NFTs, Jukebox has now developed a specialist network for music NFTs and blockchain projects as part of The Tribes.

Jukebox has been working in the world of music and entertainment technologies focused on NFT launches and expansion into the metaverse, with artists including Lewis Capaldi and Sven Vath.

Director Alex Jukes said: "The evolution of Web.3.0 and the metaverse offers something truly amazing to our industry unlike anything we have ever seen before and the opportunities are limitless. We have seen a huge shift over the last 12 months and have already worked on a number of exciting projects and NFT drops so far with a lot more in the pipeline, as the wider industry continues to realise the potential in the space."