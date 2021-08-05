Jukebox PR launches North American venture with Seer Assets

Jukebox PR has unveiled its expansion with the launch of Jukebox North America, a venture with Seer Assets.

This stateside launch was first planned 18 months ago but has been on hold due to the pandemic.

Seer has been working in the music industry for more than 20 years. It heads up the marketing for the Electric Zoo Festival, Elrow and Made Event. Michael Seer Assets has also recently launched a music discovery platform, Gray Area, that gives house music artists, event brands, festivals and record labels a platform to connect to a large North American dance music community.

Seer will bring their extensive expertise in the North American electronic music scene to deliver PR and media campaigns for Jukebox USA clients.

Jukebox has been active in North America for five years, working across multiple clients including Electric Zoo, Rakastella, Elrow USA, Groove Cruise, Halcyon, Escapades, Made Event, Heart Festival Miami, Epic Pool Parties, Diskolab and more.

The company also has a firm foothold in South and Central America, working with festivals such as SXM Festival, Sonorous Tulum, Meet! Festival, Envision and Ocaso Festival. Jukebox also launched a music influencer agency called the The Tribes, and now exclusively owns and manage a network made up of 40-plus music focussed community channels across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok with a combined following of over 30 million, helping labels, artists and festivals worldwide engage with new and existing audiences.

“Having worked with multiple PR agencies as a client, we have a first-hand understanding of the needs that event organisers and artists have in this space,” said Joey Sutera, senior executive of Seer Assets. “We are excited to join forces with one of the most respected international PR firms from across the pond to deliver real value to our North American clients.”

Jukebox CEO Alex Jukes added: "I am delighted to relaunch our New York office, especially in partnership with my mentor, Michael Julian, who has been there for me since I started Jukebox over 10 years ago. He has always given me the right advice and guidance in this industry and I am super excited to be coming to America just as the world is starting to open up and everyone can start to celebrate life again. We have huge plans and can't wait to get started."