Jukebox PR launches personal branding service for music industry execs

Jukebox PR has launched a personal branding service for the music industry.

The specialised personal branding and PR department is designed for CEOs, directors, creative talents and ambitious professionals who want to enhance their reputation.

Jukebox PR has already worked with clients across the music, tech and Web3 sectors. Clients include Volta, Sensorium, Where You At, Emergence, Get Protocol, Loop Music, Songbits, TagMix, MID3M+ and many more.

The personal branding service looks to position clients across several key media channels by securing news, podcast appearances, interviews and panel opportunities. Social media strategy is also a key component with advice and implementation, including on platforms like LinkedIn.

Our mission is to help leaders effectively communicate their stories and expertise Alex Jukes

With work across music, Web3, technology and more built up over the last 15 years, Jukebox PR said it can support clients in enhancing their public profiles with comprehensive PR and brand-building strategies.

The company's portfolio of services includes The Tribes, an online network of 40 million people, while also being experienced in brand partnerships, product launches, and artist and event PR. Jukebox PR has worked with brands, DJs, festivals and venues including Amnesia Ibiza, Charlotte de Witte, Hospitality, SXM Festival, TimeWarp, Moga, Artbat and many more.

Founder Alex Jukes said: "Our mission is to help leaders effectively communicate their stories and expertise, positioning them as thought leaders in their sectors, from digital strategy and targeted LinkedIn engagement to curated media placements, we’re dedicated to guiding clients in growing in the most authentic way.”