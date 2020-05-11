Julie Adenuga to leave Beats 1

Julie Adenuga is stepping down from her role at Beats 1 and Apple Music.

The DJ has been with Apple’s radio station since it began broadcasting in 2015. Posting on Twitter this morning (May 11), Adenuga described her time with Beats as “incredible”.

“After an incredible five years, I've decided it's time to move on,” Adenuga wrote. “I don't think the words that could truly express my gratitude exist, so for now I'll just say thank you Apple for changing my life. It's been unreal.”

The DJ’s next move is yet to be confirmed, Music Week has approached Apple Music for comment.

Adenuga's new Agenda show started in January, airing every Tuesday at 7pm. She has supported a range of UK artists including Stormzy, Dave, NSG, Aitch and more on Beats 1.

Subscribers can read our 2016 interview with Adenuga here.