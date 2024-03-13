Kacey Musgraves covers the April edition of Music Week

Music Week is delighted to reveal our cover star this month… the one and only Kacey Musgraves!

Since blowing the music industry away with her major label debut Same Trailer Different Park in 2013, Musgraves has become a modern country icon and a once-in-a-generation artist. In the wake of embracing pop with her 2021 record Star-Crossed, the record-breaking star returns this month with her magnificent and perhaps most intimate record yet, Deeper Well.

In this exclusive and fascinating cover story, Musgraves is joined by her manager Jason Owen, Interscope CEO John Janick and team Polydor to talk ghosts, the Grammys, and to go deep on the inspirations behind this incredible new album, a body of work which “cuts to the core of the human experience.”

In our Music Week Interview this month, Amazon Music’s general manager Ryan Redington lays out the company’s mission to offer the music industry a unique package, one that brings together recorded music, physical and live streaming in a way that has never been done before. With 15 years behind him at Amazon, the Seattle-based executive shares his thoughts on the future of AI, TikTok and reveals his agenda going forward.

Also in the features section, we meet Colin Batsa to hear all about the relaunching of his label and services business EGA Distro, the ongoing success of D-Block Europe and how the leading executive is building a long-lasting legacy.

Up next, Natasha Khan – otherwise known as Bat For Lashes – is joined by her teams at Giant Artist Management and new label Decca/Mercury KX to discuss her upcoming record, The Dream Of Delphi, and to reflect on her path through the industry so far, finding magic in her work and motherhood in music.

Elsewhere, as Grace Meadows takes on the new position of CEO at mental health charity Music Minds Matter, Music Week meets up with the classically trained musician and executive to find out about her career up to now and to learn how the business can improve at protecting artists’ mental health.

Finally in the features section, Music Week’s annual report on Neighbouring Rights sees key players from across the industry hold court on what the next phase looks like for one of the fastest growing sectors in the business.

In Hitmakers, star producer Tay Keith looks back at the making of one of the biggest hip-hop collaborations in recent history, Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode featuring Drake.

In this month’s edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – Sony Music Publishing’s Shauni Caballero shares her top tips on how to build a successful career in the music industry.

To celebrate the release of Kaiser Chiefs’ new record, Easy Eighth Album, frontman Ricky Wilson features in The Aftershow to talk breakthroughs, recording with Nile Rodgers and owing it all to Ant & Dec.

In the Big Story, Co-op Live’s Gary Roden and Oak View Group International’s Jessica Koravos discuss how the UK’s biggest arena will boost the live sector with its innovative design and ‘music-first’ experience.

As Beatport group marks two decades of its download store for electronic music, Matt Gralen stars in this month’s Spotlight to talk DJing, the boom in dance music and the future of interactive experiences.

Elsewhere in the front section, Paul Russell is this month's artist-to-watch in On The Radar, where he reflects on leaving the world of tech for a life in music, talks going viral with his 2023 smash hit Lil Boo Thing and opens up about why making happy music is important right now.

Making Waves features UK garage producer Sammy Virji, whilst Sync Story looks at Will Gluck’s latest film Anyone But You – starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell – which features Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 hit Unwritten.

In Incoming, Sheffield metalcore band While She Sleeps’ members Loz Taylor and Mat Welsh unveil their sixth album Self Hell and how they’re building an economically sustainable ecosystem for rock music. Meanwhile, Chosen Music’s senior artist manager, Dakota Hoven, is this month’s Rising Star.

Insidr Music’s Kima Otung features in Start Me Up, whilst Queer The Music hosted by Jake Shears is our podcast of the month.

In his latest Centre Stage column, Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd outlines the ways in which the live music business and social media can be used together to build the careers of upcoming artists.

In Digital Discourse, Deviate Digital’s Sammy Andrews gives us the inside scoop on the new opportunities on the rise for the age of the superfan.

And as ever, the Archive section sees us flick through the pages of Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section, in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

