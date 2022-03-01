Kazim Rashid named chief brand and creative officer at Resident Advisor

Kazim Rashid has been appointed as the inaugural chief brand and creative officer at electronic music platform Resident Advisor.

Kazim Rashid’s career has progressed through founding a collection of record labels, to heading the UK marketing department at Warp, working for Vice Media’s advertising agency Virtue and heading up global brand consultancy Protein as creative director.

His most recent role was in founding Mixcloud’s in-house creative agency, Loud, while serving as creative director for the company.

Clients across his career have included Absolut, Adidas, Browns Fashion, Carhartt, Converse, Red Bull and many more.

Rashid simultaneously leads independent artist management and creative direction studio EndlessLoveShow, which was founded in 2017. He has worked with Grammy and BRITs-winning songwriters and musicians.

I'm hugely excited to be joining the company at such a pivotal and exciting moment in its trajectory Kazim Rashid

On the appointment, Rashid said: “I've been an almost-daily user of RA for the best part of the last 15 years in many guises throughout my career, as record label owner, event promoter, artist manager, competitor and most importantly fan of the music and culture the platform represents.

“I'm hugely excited to be joining the company at such a pivotal and exciting moment in its trajectory and joining the team and leadership team whilst we reimagine what the ‘most important platform for electronic music’ looks like in 2022 for the next two decades."

David Selby, CEO of Resident Advisor, said: "The creation of this new role is part of a wider restructure of our output, setting ourselves up for our next chapter, which has creativity and innovation at its heart. Kazim has an impressive track record of delivering in these areas and I, for one, am very excited about working with him in this role.”

Rashid's CV as a visual artist, has seen him featured in group and solo exhibitions, including Begin Again (Guts Gallery London Virtual Group Show 2020), Abbas Zahedi: How To Make A How From A Why? (South London Gallery 2020) and Nothing Looks The Same At Night (The Third Line Gallery Dubai 2019), as well as featuring in The Guardian, Dazed, i-D, Nowness, AnOther Magazine and Vinyl Factory.