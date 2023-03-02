Kenny Allstar to host new Radio 1 Rap Show as 1Xtra's Friday night line-up shifts

Kenny Allstar is to replace Tiffany Calver as the host of a revamped Radio 1 Rap Show.

Former Music Week cover star Calver leaves the show, which is simulcast on BBC Radio 1 and sister station 1Xtra, four years after becoming the first woman to host it. The news comes as part of a schedule revamp at 1Xtra, where Music Week understands that Calver is in talks to host a new show.

Kenny Allstar has a track record of spotlighting emerging UK talents through features including Voice Of The Streets, The Generals Corner and Mad About Bars. He has pledged to implement this on a “global scale” as host of the new programme, which is changing its name from 1Xtra’s Rap Show.

Kenny Allstar said: “From the age of 11, I remember taking my mother’s cassette tapes to record The Rap Show on Saturdays. This was more than a radio show it was my entire social life. I always wanted to one day be the host of this powerful slot on these powerful networks. I hope to uphold the legacy that Tiffany left in place and continue to showcase the hottest in hip-hop music on a global scale”.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio 1, said that Calver is leaving behind an “incredible legacy” at Radio 1.

“Tiffany is a truly talented DJ and broadcaster and I’m excited to see what her next chapter brings,” he added.

Ahead of Kenny Allstar’s introduction, Haydn Jones said he is excited to welcome the broadcaster to “the Radio 1 family”.

“He is a true tastemaker in the industry who brings that first-in-class authenticity and credibility that this iconic show is known for,” Haydn Jones added. “He is a true force to be reckoned with and I can’t wait to see him continue the legacy and put his own personal stamp on The Rap Show.”

Kenny Allstar, who runs a studio complex in London, joined the BBC in 2018.

Details on his start date, and 1Xtra’s new Friday night schedule are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

BBC Radio 1Xtra recently bucked the trend for ratings declines for BBC music stations in the latest set of RAJAR figures.