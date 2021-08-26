Kerrang! editor Sam Coare appointed as new MD of Alternative Press

Kerrang! editor Sam Coare has been appointed as the new managing director of US-based music title Alternative Press.

The new role will entail “providing editorial leadership at Alternative Press and helping innovate, enhance and expand AP’s brand, products and services.”

Coare will be primarily based in the UK, but will maintain a regular presence in the United States, and start at AP on September 20.

Speaking about his new role, Coare stated: "I am thrilled to be able to announce my impending new role as managing director at the esteemed Alternative Press, and I am hugely excited about the plans in place to take the brand into new and exciting areas. I want to thank those involved in bringing me to the title and trusting me to lead its ongoing evolution. The past decade working with Kerrang! has been a dream come true, and will always hold a special place in my heart. I will miss everyone there immensely, and I wish them the very best going forward."

Joe Scarpelli, chief operating officer, at Alternative Press, said: “Sam is someone all of us in the community trust and admire. 2021 has been one of the most exciting years in AP history, with artists including Orville Peck, Phoebe Bridgers, Architects, Willow, KennyHoopla, and Blackbear gracing our cover, to name but a few. We look forward to continuing to push boundaries and shining a light on all things alternative and we are thrilled to welcome such depth, experience and veteran leadership to our team. We look forward to continue making an aspirational brand, built on the 35+-year legacy of Alternative Press. Welcome, Sam – we are so excited to have you join the team!"

Coare joined Kerrang! in 2012, and was appointed as editor in October 2017.

In April 2020, Kerrang! suspended the publication of its print edition due to the pandemic and moved to delivering exclusive digital cover stories every Wednesday.

Phil Alexander, global creative director at Kerrang!, said: "Sam's adventures with rock music in general and with Kerrang! in particular began when he picked up a copy of the magazine at the tender age of 11. The fact that he then went on to become one of the most successful editors in Kerrang!'s history speaks volumes about both his own drive and ability, and the unique relationship that the brand has with its audience. His ability to be both reactive and creative lies at the heart of his success and I am sure he will thrive with what comes next. He leaves with not only my personal thanks, but those of the entire team, safe in the knowledge that he will always remain a member of the Kerrang! Family."

An official press release stated that a new editor at Kerrang! will be announced in due course.