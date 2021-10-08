Kerrang! promotes Luke Morton to editor

Luke Morton has been promoted to the position of editor at Kerrang! with immediate effect.

An official press release stated that Morton – who previously served as digital editor – will “now focus on continued growth on Kerrang!, both in the UK and the US, as well as exploring new opportunities for the brand, most specifically in terms of video production, events and merchandising.”

Commenting on Morton’s appointment, Kerrang! creative director Phil Alexander said: “For the last three years Luke has demonstrated a keen understanding of what music fans want from a forward-looking media brand. He’s managed to grow what we do, despite the world being in lockdown for the last 18 months – which is quite an achievement in itself. He brings together editorial and managerial experience to the role, as well as a raft of new ideas and a firm view of where the future of Kerrang! lies.”

Luke Morton added: “As a life-long reader, becoming the editor of Kerrang! is a real honour and a privilege. After 18 months of hibernation, I can’t wait for the world to reset itself and for Kerrang! to play a vital role in championing the raft of new and exciting talent that we can see emerging right now. Things are changing in alternative music and culture, and Kerrang! will be at the forefront. There are now so many ways to showcase great music and tell incredible stories, and I can wait to take Kerrang! into new era while building on everything we’ve achieved so far."

Morton joined Kerrang! in January 2019, having previously worked as online editor at both Metal Hammer and Front.

In April 2020, Kerrang! suspended the publication of its print edition due to the pandemic and moved to delivering exclusive digital cover stories every Wednesday.