Kim Petras covers the July edition of Music Week

Kim Petras is our brand new cover star!

After a string of larger-than-life, sex positive pop bangers, not to mention Grammy-winning smash Unholy alongside Sam Smith, Kim Petras is ready to take her place on top of the pop world.

In an extensive and uncompromising interview with Charlotte Gunn, the inspirational trans icon tells her explosive music industry story ahead of the anticipated release of her major label debut album Feed The Beast, joined by Republic’s Wendy Goldstein, Island UK’s Louis Bloom and Jesse Peters of 724 Management.

On May 24, as Music Week was going to press, the music business was rocked by the news that Tina Turner had passed away aged 83 following a long illness.

To celebrate the life and incredible legacy of the Queen Of Rock’n’Roll, we look back on her career and gather a selection of industry figures to pay their respects to an artist who blazed a trail through the pop world, breaking down boundaries and barriers to change music for good.

Also inside this month is a special gallery featuring all the winners from the Music Week Awards 2023, the biggest-ever edition of the event, which was hosted by Vick Hope and saw the great and the good descend on Battersea Evolution in London for a night of celebration and recognition.

Elsewhere in the features section, we meet Round Hill Music CEO Josh Gruss for The Music Week Interview, as he discusses the role of publishing in the modern music business, catalogue acquisition and his vision for the future of the company.

With the release of a new covers collection on the way, we dive into the legacy of Nick Drake with estate manager Cally Callomon and Blue Raincoat Music boss Jeremy Lascelles, who reveal how an upcoming covers album will honour the late cult artist’s work. Plus, we talk to Ben Harper, Emeli Sandé and Let’s Eat Grandma about what it was like to record versions of his legendary songs.

We meet Speedy Wunderground boss Dan Carey and his team, as the producer outlines his grand plans for the indie label as it turns 10 years old. Meanwhile, we profile Cat’s Mother co-founder and music business crusader Natalie Wade to find out how she’s shaking up the industry in her new role at PPL.

Finally in this month’s features list, we hear how The Raven Age are bringing heavy music to the masses, with support from Music For Nations and Phantom Management.

In Hitmakers, Dan Fable relives the making of Venbee and Goddard’s 2022 drum & bass hit Messy In Heaven, which helped fire the dance music boom in the UK last year as it took over the charts.

The new edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate –sees Capital Xtra DJ and broadcaster Shayna Marie shares her Top 5 Tips on how to make it in the industry.

In this month’s Aftershow, Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows talks staying true to his vision, psychedelics and embracing AI.

In The Big Story, we bring you an exclusive from Red Light Management as boss James Sandom unveils a reshaped team that is leading the charge for artists and songwriters. Also in news, Vevo’s SVP of content, programming and marketing, JP Evangelista, explains how connected TV boosts artist discovery, while PRS For Music CEO Andrea Czapary Martin reflets on the PPL-PRS JV, songwriting royalties and Glastonbury in our latest Spotlight Q&A.

Hotly-tipped Island act The Last Dinner Party get ready to take over in On The Radar, while Making Waves profiles superstar boy band in waiting Here At Last. Our Tastemaker is BBC Radio 1Xtra’s DJ Ace, while Sync Story focuses on The Outlaws and an iconic Monkees track.

The new edition of Incoming sees Grammy-winning group Greta Van Fleet preview their third studio album and talk working with Q Prime.

In Rising Star, Meta’s client solutions manager Natalie Kelly recalls starting out and her most memorable artist projects. We meet Reactional’s co-founder and president David Knox in Start Me Up, whilst Tim Burgess’ Listening Party is our podcast of the month.

In Mark Davyd’s Centre Stage column, the Music Venue Trust CEO gives the industry its final warning on why arena operators must support the independent sector.

And as ever, the expanded Archive section sees us flick through the pages of Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section, in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from June 13.

