KISS announces new daytime schedule

KISS has announced a new daytime line-up and revamp of its schedule, due to launch on April 4.

KISSTORY presenter Michael Lewis, who leads the breakfast show, will now also take on the KISSTORY slot on KISS from 11am-1pm.

Following him, will be Tatum McGreal, who will move from her Early Breakfast slot to present mid-afternoons from 1-4pm. She will also continue to host her weekend show from 2-5pm every Saturday.

Freddie Smith will take over the Early Breakfast Show on weekdays from 4-7am.

New to the weekend rota is Jordan Lee, who is joining the KISS team to present a new Sunday afternoon show from 2-5pm. On KISSTORY, Harriet Rose will take over on Sundays from 1-5pm.

The changes come into place as presenter Andrea Zara announces her departure from the station after 10 years.

KISS content director Rebecca Frank said: “It’s the biggest thrill to see these presenters flourish in their field while growing audiences. From Michael Lewis, who, having increased reach of the KISSTORY Breakfast show, now takes on the coveted weekday KISSTORY slot over at the main station, to Tatum McGreal who having joined the network in the lockdown of 2020, has paved a journey from early Breakfast to mid-afternoons. Every presenter is dedicated to being the very best company for our audiences as they navigate their day.

“With the news of these shows, we’d also like to send a huge big-up to Andrea Zara for 10 amazing years.”