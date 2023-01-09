Your site will load in 16 seconds
KISS launches inaugural Future Hype list of artists

January 9th 2023 at 12:40PM
KISS has launched its inaugural list of the artists it is tipping for success with targeted editorial and playlist support in 2023. 

Eliza Rose, FLO and Venbee have all been selected for KISS Future Hype.

All three artists gain access to playlist support from KISS and its network of stations for their current and upcoming singles in 2023, as well as bespoke promotion on-air and on KISS digital channels, including filmed interviews and artist takeovers.

Tinea Taylor will be joined by each of the artists on her KISS Hype Chart Show, which airs Monday-Thursday from 7-9pm, for an exclusive takeover starting with  Venbee on Monday, January 9. FLO will feature on Monday, January 16 and Eliza Rose on Monday, January 23. 

Pete Black, director of music at Bauer Media Audio UK, said “Supporting new music and new artists is core to what we do at KISS. Future Hype is a network-wide commitment to three artists that we are really excited about this year. We’ll partner with these artists throughout the year to showcase their talents and music to our audience through interviews and content, playlist support and live events.”

 

