Kiss partners with Shazam and Apple Music on chart show

Kiss has partnered with Shazam and Apple Music on the launch of The Kiss Hype Chart powered by Shazam.

The new music show plays and discusses the most Shazamed and talked-about Kiss tunes of the day, from the newest releases to the hits going viral on socials to trending TV and film soundtracks.

It follows the previous collaboration Kiss Does Summer Anthems with Shazam, which aired on June 20.

Launching on Monday, September 7, the chart show will be presented by Tinea Taylor and air every Monday to Thursday from 7pm. The show includes a companion playlist exclusively available on Apple Music and will be available on-demand via the Kiss Kube app.

Rebecca Frank, content director, Kiss (pictured), said: “Like Kiss, Apple Music and Shazam truly understand what music and stories can do to engage and unite audiences, so we’re delighted to be teaming up again on a new chart show. The Kiss Hype Chart is all about celebrating the audience’s current passions and encouraging them to connect with others, harnessing the power of music and the importance of radio during this time. With specially curated content that updates just as fast as our audience’s find a new favourite song, the show will engage listeners across the country via Shazam and make its music available on Apple Music.”

Jon Davies, music partnerships, Shazam, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be working once again with the Kiss Network, supporting the Hype Chart show and giving their listeners a daily selection of music that reflects what they have been organically discovering on Shazam.”