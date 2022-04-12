KISS returns to partner with Music Week Awards

KISS is sponsoring the after party at the Music Week Awards 2022, we are delighted to announce.

The radio giant is returning to sponsor the after party at the Music Week Awards for the second consecutive year, following the in-person return of the event to Battersea Evolution in London last year.

Rebecca Frank, content director at KISS, said: "We are so hyped at KISS to be supporting again this year. It’s so important to step back and appreciate the output and creativity of the amazing UK music industry, and we can't wait to bring our unhinged passion to the awards once more. We're humbled to be a part of this cultural celebration when we all need it more than ever".

KISS joins previously announced partners UTA, Milk & Honey, PPL and LCCM. Small Green Shoots is the charity partner for the 2022 edition of the Music Week Awards, which returns on May 26 at Battersea Evolution.

It’s so important to appreciate the output and creativity of the amazing UK music industry Rebecca Frank, KISS

With tickets selling fast, platinum tables for this year’s show are completely sold out.

The shortlists for the event, which follows last year’s blockbuster return, were unveiled last month. Find them in full here.

For table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.

Subscribers can read our recent feature with Frank, plus KISS presenters Ellie Prohan, Henrie Kwushue, Tinea Taylor and Harriet Rose, here.