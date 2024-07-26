KISS' rising star Esi on her new rap show and the genre's future

KISS Rap Show host Esi has discussed the duty she feels to help break new artists while reflecting on whether the UK rap bubble has burst.

The London-born DJ, who started out on West London station Westside Radio, joined KISS Fresh, the group’s new music station, in 2020 and began hosting a Sunday night rap show.

Two years later, she took on the KISS Fresh breakfast show slot and went on to make her debut as the presenter of the Rap Show on KISS FM earlier this year.

“At KISS, I feel there’s more freedom than on the other stations," Esi told Music Week. "It’s a UK rap show, but essentially I can play what I want. There are no restrictions. And when artists come to be interviewed they always leave and say, ‘Oh, I had the best time,’ because it’s just me and Shanae: we’re two girls, we do what we do, and we just do it really well. We’re nice, we’re fun.

“I’m not saying these artists don’t have support from elsewhere, but I do think they need to do radio interviews to connect. Because then fans can hear you, they can hear your personality. They can hear how you really feel, and then the DJ will play your song.”

I feel that breaking songs on the radio brings a human interaction. It’s important that people actually like you and like your music; it hasn’t just been placed in front of them, scrolling Esi

Esi has also worked in music marketing and promotions with her company Satellite LDN, formerly called Sanctuary LDN. The creative agency has produced bespoke events including a lockdown-era drive-through cinema for Burna Boy and has also worked with Central Cee, Potter Payper, D-Block Europe, M Huncho and others.

When it comes to pushing new artists, Esi is determined to use her platform to make a difference – and believes there is still no substitute for radio.

"It’s one thing just for your song to blow up, and then you get signed, and you’ve got a big TikTok song, but are the streets really supporting you? I feel that breaking songs on the radio brings a human interaction," she said. "It’s important that people actually like you and like your music; it hasn’t just been placed in front of them, scrolling. I get sent songs from big artists who are new, who have just been signed because their songs have popped off [on TikTok] and if I don’t like it, I’m not playing it.”

Sharing her thoughts on where UK rap is at the moment, Esi is convinced there is no shortage of talent – even if economic factors are preventing it from reaching its true mainstream potential.

“The bubble has popped to an extent, but I think that drill always used to get lumped in with UK rap and I feel it’s the drill bubble that has popped, or rather has evolved," she said. "Drill is not as violent as it was, it’s matured. People don’t always look at these newer artists and see them as rappers – they see them as artists, which is not a bad thing. But perhaps they’re not included as rap. They’ll say it’s alternative rap, or it’s indie rap. They won’t call it UK rap."

The artists are still there, the good music is still there, but it’s all about the money and that isn’t there Esi

She continued: "Then, looking at rap as a whole, I would say the artists are still there, the good music is still there, but it’s all about the money and that isn’t there. There was a time when artists were getting signed and people were throwing money around. But now the money is over, finished, dried up, we have got a cost-of-living crisis. It has slowed down. But the artists are still there, they’re still putting out music. Everything happens in cycles.”

Esi namechecked current Westside crop Shaniyaa, Melissa Dee and Issra, alongside alumni DJ Kizzi on Asian Network and Jojo Silva on Capital XTRA as female DJs to watch. She also revealed her respect for contemporaries such as BBC Radio 1Xtra Rap Show presenter Kenny Allstar, who been a vocal supporter since day one.

"Kenny's show is so good and I love him so much," she said. "When I got the KISS show he was sending me messages like, ‘Esi, keep going, you’re doing it for a bigger purpose. I’ve seen you grinding for so long.’ It’s not a competition. He’s so supportive, he sends me artists.

"We all have a different flavour. I chat a bit more. It’s not my style to say, ‘This is the biggest rap show in the world.’ I feel men probably more naturally have that style, you know, ‘This is the biggest, this is the baddest…’ Whereas I’m more, ‘This is a good show, you’re going to hear some good music.’ I’m conversational, but the music always comes first and I don’t want to overshadow it.

"I want people to listen to the show and think, ‘She’s good, she can mix well, but it’s like listening to my friend talk about music and she’s about to interview the artist.’”

Subscribers can read the full interview with Esi here.