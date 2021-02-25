Kiss signs up DJ and producer Anton Powers

Kiss has announced that DJ and producer Anton Powers is to launch a series of new weekend shows across the network.



Starting from March 5, Powers will be kicking off the weekend every Friday with Tyler from 6pm. He’ll also be playing classics on the Kisstory station every Saturday (1pm-5pm), and presenting every Saturday from 5pm-7pm on Kiss.

Powers has achieved in excess of 250 million streams and sold over 1.5 million singles in the UK alone. Beginning his career hosting a dance show on Radio City, he has gone on to play sets at festivals including Tomorrowland and Creamfields, as well as being invited to play across the world from Ibiza to the USA and Australia.

Kiss content director Rebecca Frank said: “Anton is the perfect person to take our signature weekend party vibes to the next level across the Kiss Network. He knows how to read the radio crowd so well, and the Kiss team are already huge fans and friends of his. We can’t wait to welcome him properly to the squad”.

Anton Powers said: “I'm an obsessive listener of Kiss and Kisstory, always have been. I love what the station does and what it represents, so to now be part of the family is a long-standing dream coming to fruition. I’m very thankful and honoured to be joining the amazing team and I cannot wait to broadcast to the amazing Kiss listeners every week playing the biggest and best new dance music as well as cramming in those current bangers and some sneaky Kisstory gems too. To say I’m excited is an understatement, I am literally bursting to get going!”

Kiss’ recent schedule changes include the launch of the Kiss Breakfast Show hosted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, and a new line-up for Kiss Nights.