KISS stars Henrie & Ellie Prohan to DJ at Women In Music 2022 After Party

Music Week is proud to announce that KISS is the exclusive partner for the Women In Music Awards After Party.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony, which takes place on Friday, November 11 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, is now completely sold out.

KISS stars Henrie (Kwushue) and Ellie Prohan will both play at the Women In Music 2022 After Party. The DJ pairing proved a huge hit at last year’s ceremony.

“What better way to celebrate women in music, than to be asked to bring the party once again!” said Rebecca Frank, KISS content director. “We are so proud at KISS to have such a diverse and strong line-up of women – representing every corner of music every day, and are honoured to bring it for Music Week this year. We advise sensible footwear this year… dancing is a priority.”

Henrie is a presenter, DJ, podcast host, content creator and broadcaster. She presents the early weekend show from 6am on KISS, as well as a KISS Fresh show at 7pm every Thursday. Outside of radio, she is best known as the co-host of Spotify’s Who We Be Talks podcast alongside Harry Pinero, taking a deep dive into Black British culture.

Ellie Prohan is a club DJ and regular collaborator with both Apple Music and Gay Times. She presents hip-hop show KISS Nights every Tuesday from 11pm, and broadcasts on KISS Fresh on Monday to Thursday from 7pm with all the best in new music.

Ellie Prohan is a proud Persian and part of the LGBTQI+ community, championing equal opportunities for women in music and breaking down stereotypes. Outside of radio, she also curates her own LGBTQI+ events, Glo and Ellie & Friends.

