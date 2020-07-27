Kiss network content director Rebecca Frank has revealed plans to open up the station to new music.

Kiss is readying its breakfast show with Jordan Banjo & Perri Kiely for launch on August 3.

The pair are best known as members of street dance troupe Diversity, former winners of Britain’s Got Talent.

“The best formula for breakfast radio is to be authentic,” said Frank. “I think that’s what we’ve got in Jordan and Perri. The energy and aura around them ...