Kiss network content director Rebecca Frank has revealed plans to open up the station to new music.
Kiss is readying its breakfast show with Jordan Banjo & Perri Kiely for launch on August 3.
The pair are best known as members of street dance troupe Diversity, former winners of Britain’s Got Talent.
“The best formula for breakfast radio is to be authentic,” said Frank. “I think that’s what we’ve got in Jordan and Perri. The energy and aura around them ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now