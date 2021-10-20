Kiss to sponsor Women In Music Awards after party

Kiss is sponsoring the Women In Music Awards after party that follows the ceremony this week.

Kiss presenters Henrie Kwushue and Ellie Prohan will DJ at the after party from 5pm to celebrate the 2021 winners on Friday (October 22).

The Music Week Women In Music Awards takes place at the London Hilton on Park Lane. It is the first in-person event since 2019.

Kiss sponsored the after party at the Music Week Awards last month. Featured DJs included Tinea Taylor and Majestic.

“It was my first time attending the awards and it was great to be in a room full of people that work so hard behind the scenes within the music industry that don’t necessarily get the credit they deserve,” said Tinea Taylor. “Of course, it was also nice seeing some friendly and familiar faces too after such a long time.”

YouTube Music is the headline sponsor of the Women In Music Awards.

This year’s Roll Of Honour is in association with TikTok.