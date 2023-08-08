Kisstory recruits Fatboy Slim, Alesha Dixon and more for new All-Stars series

Kisstory has announced that Fatboy Slim, Idris Elba, Alesha Dixon and Alex Scott will be joining the station’s new All-Stars series.

Beginning in September, the All-Stars will each be presenting a series of four shows on the station on Sunday evenings, where they will be showcasing their favourite Kisstory anthems.

Each show will allow listeners to gain an insight into the lives and careers of each presenter as they discuss their chosen tracks.

Fatboy Slim will be kicking off the 16-show run, followed by singer Alesha Dixon, actor and artist Idris Elba and broadcaster Alex Scott.

“It warms my heart to share intimate stories about my favourite tunes,” said Fatboy Slim. “I’m looking forward to exploring my lifelong relationship with music that you can dance to, hopefully by the end of it we will understand once and for all just what it is that makes me dance…”

Alesha Dixon said: “Music is my passion, it’s a part of who I am and I can’t wait to share some of my favourite Kisstory tracks, take a little trip down memory lane and bring the vibes!”

Idris Elba added: “I’m honoured to be a part of the Kisstory All-stars!”

Alex Scott also commented: “I am thrilled to be asked back to share more old skool anthems on Kisstory All-Stars even though I still haven’t thought of a better DJ name than DJ Scott! Any suggestions?!”

“Fresh off the back of its sold-out summer outdoor events season and the most established Kisstory Ibiza residency at O Beach, the UK’s biggest and most loved throwback brand is not taking it easy,” said Kiss content director Rebecca Frank. “We’ve kickstarted the autumn by signing some huge names who are as passionate as the Kisstory team for old skool tunes and anthems and I can’t wait to hear those personal stories that go with each track.”