Kobalt partners with Umbrella Songs

Kobalt has announced a new worldwide publishing agreement with Umbrella Songs.

Founded by Lunick Bourgess, Umbrella works primarily in hip-hop and rap and, since forming less than two years ago, has amassed over two billion streams and over 35 certifications worldwide, with No.1s in Italy, France, and the UK.

The company’s catalogues includes a share of Tyla’s Water as well as works by Ed Sheeran, Pop Smoke, Emeli Sande, Yeat, Aitch, Teezo Touchdown, D-Block Europe, WizKid, Nines, Chloe Bailey and more.

Umbrella’s first signing in partnership with Kobalt is Liverpool rapper Mazza_l20.

Kobalt’s head of global creative, Alison Donald said: “I am thrilled that Umbrella Songs have chosen Kobalt as their publishing partner, we're excited about what we can help them achieve and build both here in the UK and beyond, the opportunity is limitless.”

We are extremely proud and excited to join the Kobalt Family Lunick Bourgess

Head of UK creative Kenny McGoff added: “I have admired and respected Lunick and the Umbrella team from the first moment we met. Their energy is infectious, and their taste is impeccable. To be able to help support their global ambition to discover and nurture true talent is both exciting and a privilege for me and the Kobalt family.”

Umbrella founder Lunick Bourgess said: “We are extremely proud and excited to join the Kobalt Family. We like the way the team works, their outlier mentality, and, more importantly, the belief they have in Umbrella’s vision. We want to thank Kenny and Alison for backing us, the work starts here.”