Kuaishou signs global deal with royalty collection platform AMRA

Chinese content community and social platform Kuaishou and streaming royalty collection platform AMRA have signed a global licensing agreement.

Under the deal, Kuaishou's overseas applications, Kwai and SnackVideo, will have access to the performance and mechanical rights of the broad musical repertoire represented by AMRA, which includes its clients Kobalt, among other publishers.

Kwai and SnackVideo are among the most popular apps in Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Tony Qiu, head of Kuaishou's International Business, said: "Partnering with cutting edge technology players like AMRA differentiates Kuaishou from other platforms in terms of value provided to content creators globally."

Tomas Ericsson (pictured), CEO of AMRA, said: "We are very pleased to partner with Kuaishou and excited by their fast-growing social and video platform. Our commitment to our songwriter clients to provide them with new and powerful collection opportunities on a global scale is what AMRA was built for. We look forward to working with the team at Kuaishou and deliver more value back to our songwriter clients."