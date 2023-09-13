Kylie covers the October edition of Music Week

Kylie is back on the cover of Music Week!

In the year that Padam Padam has turned the superstar into a viral sensation for the first time, she returns, alongside BMG UK and A&P Artist Management, to reveal all about new album Tension and the most exciting chapter of her career yet.

Joined by BMG’s Jamie Nelson and Anna Derbyshire, plus Polly Bhowmik, Kylie tells the story of her 16th album (due September 22) and holds court on her five decades in the industry, talking songwriting, going viral and calling out inequality in the process. There’s also the small matter of her upcoming Vegas residency to unpick, as agent Emma Banks offers up her take on Kylie’s on stage magic.

Alongside Kylie in a packed features section, Believe UK managing director Alex Kennedy follows up his company’s Music Week Awards win by taking on The Music Week Interview. The executive reflects on his beginnings in the music industry, weighs up the pros and cons of AI and details his ambitions to expand the independent company and take on the major services businesses.

Elsewhere, we meet Tems’ co-manager Muyiwa Awoniyi for his first Music Week feature, as the creator of the star-studded Insights conference talks working with the RCA/Since ’93-signed artist and the boom in African music. We also meet ESEA Music Hiroki Shirasuka and Tiger Hagino Reid, as they outline their mission to support the UK’s East & Southeast Asian music community.

We also bring together key industry players from the retail business, including Banquet, Crash, Drift and Rough Trade, to hear their insights into what it’s really like to run a record shop in 2023.

Finally on this month’s features list, there’s a special report on the royalties sector, as leading execs debate the burning issues dominating the agenda.

In Hitmakers, Producer and musician Carter Lang reveals the story behind lyrical genius SZA’s viral smash Kill Bill.

In the new edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – award-winning production and songwriting duo Nova Wav serve up their top five career tips.

In this month’s Aftershow, Operatic star Alfie Boe looks back on the inspiration behind his new record and duetting with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

The Big Story features Roblox’s head of music Karibi Dagogo-Jack, as he talks breaking artists and connecting with Gen Z fans. Also in Frontline, Sonos executive Ryan Myers takes us inside the firm’s latest innovations and streaming partnerships, while our Spotlight Q&A stars Mushroom Group’s Madeleine O’Gorman, who opens up about representing the Australian giant in the UK.

Mae Stephens opens up about mental health and her viral breakout hit in On The Radar, and Making Waves features self-taught London musician Deyaz. This month’s Tastemaker is Mixmag deputy editor Megan Townsend, while Sync Story features Dua Lipa’s monumental spot in Barbie with Dance The Night.

Star of stage and screen Billy Porter tells us about his first pop record since 1997 in the latest Incoming, while in Rising Star we meet Anushka Gantumur, executive, creative, Europe at BMI.

Karta’s founders Erik Londré and Tony Barnes feature in Start Me Up, whilst our podcast of the month is Tom Hollings and Jamie Osman’s They Think It’s All Sober series.

In Mark Davyd’s Centre Stage column, the MVT CEO highlights the importance of supporting the grassroots sector to sustain the industry’s live music ecosystem.

Sammy Andrews dishes out her opinions on the latest in the world of digital, tackling the subject of AI for her latest column.

And as ever, the expanded Archive section sees us flick through the pages of Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section, in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from September 19.

