Kylie Minogue to receive BRIT Global Icon Award

Kylie Minogue will be receiving the BRIT Global Icon Award and performing at this year’s BRIT Awards, joining an already announced lineup featuring Dua Lipa and Raye.

The ceremony will be taking place on March 2 at the O2 Arena, and Minogue is also nominated for International Artist Of The Year.

Throughout her career, Minogue has amassed sales of over 80 million records, five billion streams, seven UK No.1 singles and nine UK No.1 albums. She has won three BRIT Awards, 18 ARIA Awards, two MTV Awards and two Grammy Awards. Minogue is also the only female artist to score a No.1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK.

In 2023, she released her No.1 studio album, Tension, with lead single and viral hit Padam Padam earning her a Grammy earlier this month.

Previous winners of the BRIT Icon award include Elton John, Taylor Swift, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

"I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists,” Minogue said. “The UK has always been a home from home so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!"

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will also be broadcast live on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

PHOTO: Erik Melvin