Last chance! Deadline approaching for entries to Women In Music Awards 2021

It’s deadline week for the Women In Music Awards 2021!

Online submissions for this year's show close at 6pm (BST) on Thursday, July 1. Nominations can be made here.

After a pause due to the pandemic, the Music Week Women In Music Awards ceremony will return for another spectacular celebration of the achievements of female music executives and artists on Friday, November 8 at the Park Lane Hilton in London.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

Nominations are open for every category except Inspirational Artist, Outstanding Contribution and New Artist, which will be awarded by an expert panel.

The categories currently open for submissions are: Rising Star, Music Champion, Music Creative, Campaigner, Live Music Inspiration, The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace, Businesswoman Of The Year, International Woman Of The Year and the brand new Entrepreneur Award.

The criteria for each category can be viewed here, to nominate someone for an award, click here.

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour also returns to welcome 12 new additions.

In the meantime, meet the 2020 Roll Of Honour inductees, plus check out last year's shout outs which were incorporated into the awards after Covid-19 restrictions prevented the ceremony from taking place.

