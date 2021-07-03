Last chance! Deadline extended for Music Week Women In Music Awards nominations

The deadline for nominations for the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2021 has been extended until 12 noon on Tuesday, July 6.

Tables and tickets are available now for the awards, which will return as a live event at the Park Lane Hilton in London on October 22. We will be following all certified processes and checks to ensure that we can safely open our doors.

The awards comprise the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

To nominate someone – and to see the criteria for each category – head to mw-womeninmusic.com. Don't forget, the new entry deadline is 12 noon on Tuesday, July 6.

We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

You can see the full list of categories below:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)