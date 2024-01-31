Your site will load in 16 seconds
January 31st 2024 at 7:00AM
Today is the last chance to enter the Music Week Awards 2024!

The final deadline for online award entries is 6pm on Wednesday, January 31 – click here to complete your entry. Please note there will be no further extension beyond this date.

You can find all the details on our categories, category criteria and key dates here.

The Music Week Awards shortlist will be announced at the end of February and winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Tickets and tables are selling fast – click here for bookings. Last year’s ceremony sold out months in advance.

For enquiries about bookings or the entry process, please contact: kate.smith@futurenet.com 

If you’d like to find out more about sponsorship packages, please get in touch with Lawrence Cooke, account manager, music commercial team at: lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com
 

 



