Last chance to vote for Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene at the Music Week Awards

The deadline is approaching for voting in the Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene category at the Music Week Awards 2022.

The Music Week Awards returns on Thursday, May 26 at Battersea Evolution. Tickets are selling fast - table bookings are now open here.

Voting is underway in the Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene category. The category is supported by the Music Venue Trust.

To make sure your voice is heard in the publicly voted category, click here to register your vote.

The full shortlist is below and votes must be registered by 5pm on March 18.





Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene - public voted (supported by Music Venue Trust)

Le Pub, Newport

Night & Day Café, Manchester

Omeara, London

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

The Boileroom, Guildford

The New Adelphi, Hull

The Sugarmill, Stoke

Trinity Centre, Bristol

The award was won by Leeds Brudenell Social Club in 2021. Although last year’s awards covered 2020 when venues were largely forced to close because of the pandemic, the trophy was still presented in acknowledgement of the key community role many grassroots venues have played during the pandemic.

The full list of Music Week Awards 2022 finalists is here.

