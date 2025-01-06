Lauren Churchman and Hugo Simpson launch SALT Radio Promotions

Former BBC producer Lauren Churchman and Evil Twin director Hugo Simpson have launched national radio plugging agency, SALT Radio Promotions.

Churchman spent almost a decade at the BBC, working across the music teams at BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra and most recently BBC Radio 6 Music, overseeing the new music playlist, music programming and curating festival stage line-ups.

Since leaving the BBC, she has been working as a consultant and plugger for a roster of independent UK and international labels.

With 15 years’ promotions experience including stints at PR companies, label services agencies and major labels, Simpson started Evil Twin in 2018, which has served as a home for established artists and up-and-coming acts in the alternative space.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Hugo to offer our combined expertise by way of our new agency, SALT,” said Churchman. “Hugo has extensive industry experience and a consistent record of airplay, playlists, features and live bookings at radio. Together we’ll be going all out to achieve the best results for the artists we passionately believe will connect with the music-loving public, while exploring novel ways to respond to the dynamic and ever-shifting radio landscape.”

“With this partnership we’re excited to be able to offer a new level of service to our new and existing clients,” said Simpson. “Lauren’s background brings a unique set of skills and experience that we hope will set us apart in an increasingly competitive market. We’ll be aiming to bring a holistic approach to our campaign planning, designed to secure consistent, major results across UK radio whilst reaching beyond conventional targets and evolving to keep pace with the industry’s growth into new areas.”

The pair will be combining the rosters from their solo agencies, Drift Music Promotions and Evil Twin, and working collaboratively on new campaigns. Click here for more details.