Lauren Kreisler promoted to director of brand & digital at Official Charts Company

Lauren Kreisler has been promoted to become the first director of brand & digital for the Official Charts Company.

Kreisler takes on the new, expanded role as the company prepares to launch a refreshed brand identity and consumer-facing digital platform in the coming weeks.

Kreisler has been with the company since 2011, joining from The Sunday Times as brand manager, following previous roles marketing the music and film magazines at Bauer Media, and agency-side managing social media for Wrangler.

She took over as Official Charts’ head of brand & digital in 2015, in which role she has repurposed and developed the company’s website to become a consumer-facing editorial platform with more than attracts 3.1 million visits per month.

It is accompanied by an evolving digital strategy that now generates in excess of 13 million video views and up to four million engagements per month on social media.

Kreisler also helped conceive and introduce the Official Charts’ Number 1 Award. Over the past 12 years, it has been presented to more than 300 of the world’s biggest acts including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Dave, Pink, BTS, Paul McCartney, Barry Gibb, Queen and Kylie Minogue.

Lauren lives and breathes the Official Charts brand like no one else and is a priceless asset to the charts Martin Talbot

Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot says: “I am delighted that Lauren is taking this step. She has steered the Official Charts brand strategy with huge enthusiasm and insight over the past decade, helping build our digital platform, OfficialCharts.com and the widely copycatted Official Number 1 Award into what they are today.

“Lauren lives and breathes the Official Charts brand like no one else and is a priceless asset to the charts. Her next big project is our brand refresh and website reimagining, which is currently being prepared for launch and will bear fruit next month.”

Lauren Kreisler added: “I’m thrilled and grateful to be taking on the director role as we prepare to launch the next chapter of the Official Charts. From growing up hooked on Top Of The Pops, through to being handed the opportunity in 2011 to reinvent the chart’s communications in the digital era, it’s an incredibly special brand at the heart of British culture and I’m proud to be its guardian, along with my brilliant team. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes and can’t wait to unveil the new identity and digital platform very soon.”

Talbot added: “With Lauren in this new role, alongside operations director Chris Austin and commercial director Becca Monahan, we are blessed at Official Charts in having a leadership team as powerful and energetic as any in the business.”