Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Munya Chawawa announced as MOBO Awards 2021 hosts

Multi-platinum-selling artist and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian, satirist and presenter Munya Chawawa have been confirmed as hosts for the 2021 MOBO Awards.

The UK’s largest celebration of Black music and culture will also feature performances from multi-award nominees Ghetts, Pa Salieu, and Bree Runway, as well as Best African Music Act nominees Tems and NSG.

The ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube on December 5 from Coventry Building Society Area. There will also be an additional show airing on BBC One on December 8 called MOBO Awards 2021: Access All Areas, which will include exclusive backstage content and performances and interviews from the award ceremony presented by 1Xtra’s DJ Target.

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards starting December 6, and DJ Target will be dedicating his weekday shows to the MOBO Awards 2021, bringing his listeners performances and interviews with this year’s nominees and winners.

This year's nominees include Dave, who leads with five nominations, along with Central Cee, Ghetts, Headie One, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol, among others. Find out all the details here.