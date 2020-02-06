Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran head Global Awards nominations

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran lead the nominations for The Global Awards 2020.

The pair go head to head in four categories, Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song Of 2019. Dua Lipa, Pink, Stormzy, The 1975, Russell Watson, Lizzo and Sam Smith have also been nominated for the event, which takes place at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo on Thursday, March 5.

The shortlists were created following a vote by the public and a panel of industry experts.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s founder and executive president, said: “This unique event gives us an opportunity to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and honour the nation’s favourite stars across a whole host of genres."

Global recorded a 23% market share for its brands in the latest RAJAR figures and the awards bring together all of its radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC.

Camila Cabello, Stereophonics, Aitch and Aled Jones & Russell Watson have already been confirmed to perform at the ceremony.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk are available now priced at £49.99 (plus booking fees). Fans can vote for the winners now at vote.global.com or by downloading the Global Player app and selecting Global Awards in the bottom menu.

The full shortlist is as follows:

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)

Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

BEST MALE (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles

BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

Camila Cabello

BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Dua Lipa

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

MILOS?

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)

Stormzy

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

BEST POP (category judged by committee)

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Tones & I

Rita Ora

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO

(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.

Pink - Walk Me Home

Harry Styles - Lights Up

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

RISING STAR (category judged by committee)

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv

Tones & I

Aitch

Lizzo

THE LBC AWARD

Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC.

MOST PLAYED SONG

Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.