Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran head Global Awards nominations

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran lead the nominations for The Global Awards 2020.
The pair go head to head in four categories, Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song Of 2019. Dua Lipa, Pink, Stormzy, The 1975, Russell Watson, Lizzo and Sam Smith have also been nominated for the event, which takes place at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo on Thursday, March 5.
The shortlists were created following a vote by the public and a panel of industry experts.
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s founder and executive president, said: “This unique event gives us an opportunity to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and honour the nation’s favourite stars across a whole host of genres."
Global recorded a 23% market share for its brands in the latest RAJAR figures and the awards bring together all of its radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC.
Camila Cabello, Stereophonics, Aitch and Aled Jones & Russell Watson have already been confirmed to perform at the ceremony.
Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk are available now priced at £49.99 (plus booking fees). Fans can vote for the winners now at vote.global.com or by downloading the Global Player app and selecting Global Awards in the bottom menu.
The full shortlist is as follows:
BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)
Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
BEST MALE (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
Camila Cabello
BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Dua Lipa
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
MILOS?
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)
Stormzy
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)
Stereophonics
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
BEST POP (category judged by committee)
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Tones & I
Rita Ora
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Lewis Capaldi
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO
(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.
Pink - Walk Me Home
Harry Styles - Lights Up
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
RISING STAR (category judged by committee)
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Aitch
Lizzo
THE LBC AWARD
Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC.
MOST PLAYED SONG
Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.