Lewis Capaldi & Stereophonics claim doubles at Global Awards 2020

Lewis Capaldi and Stereophonics were double prize winners at tonight's Global Awards 2020 at London's Eventim Apollo.

Held in association with Very.co.uk, the ceremony was hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway and Classic FM and Smooth presenter Myleene Klass, and featured live performances from Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones And I, Aitch, Aled Jones & Russell Watson and Stereophonics.

Capaldi won awards for Mass Appeal, which recognises an artist’s crossover appeal - and Most Played Song for Someone You Loved. Harry Styles won Best Song of 2019 with Metro for Lights Up. Stereophonics, meanwhile, were honoured with Best Indie and the Global Special Award in recognition of their 25-year career.

Jonas Brothers were crowned Best Group, Ed Sheeran won Best Male and Camila Cabello took Best Female, while Dua Lipa won Best British Act, Tones claimed Best Pop and Aitch collected the Rising Star award. Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Stormzy came out on top of the public vote for Best Classical Artist and Hip Hop or R&B respectively.

Our third awards show was a glittering and spectacular affair Ashley Tabor-King Global

Now in its third year, the event brought together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold with award categories reflecting the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s founder & executive president, said: “The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is a very special evening celebrating the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment, all together on one huge night. Our third awards show was a glittering and spectacular affair - only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and celebrate such a broad spectrum of remarkable achievements. Thank you to all those who voted and to our wonderful performers, and huge congratulations to every nominee and winner of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk!”

Highlights from The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk can be viewed on global.com, the Global Player App, and on all of Global’s brand websites and social media platforms.

The full list of winners was as follows:

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)

Award presented by Will Manning & Aimee Vivian

Jonas Brothers - WINNER

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

BEST MALE (category judged by committee)

Award presented by JK and Kelly Brook

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles

BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)

Award presented by Mark Wright and Laura Whitmore

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

Camila Cabello - WINNER

BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)

Award presented by Anne-Marie and Emily Atack

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed - WINNER

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)

Award presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Dua Lipa - WINNER

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)

Award presented by James O’Brien and Charlotte Hawkins

Sheku Kanneh-Mason - WINNER

MILOS?

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)

Award presented by Yinka Bokinni and Shayna-Marie Birch-Campbell

Stormzy - WINNER

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)

Award presented by Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan

Stereophonics - WINNER

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

BEST POP (category judged by committee)

Award presented by KSI and Pandora Christie

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Tones & I - WINNER

Rita Ora

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)

Award presented by JLS

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Lewis Capaldi - WINNER

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

RISING STAR (category judged by committee)

Award presented by Paige Turley and Jimmy Hill

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv

Tones & I

Aitch - WINNER

Lizzo

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO

(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show

Award presented by Chris & Rosie Ramsey

Pink - Walk Me Home

Harry Styles - Lights Up - WINNER

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

THE LBC AWARD

Award presented by Nick Ferrari

Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC.

PC Stuart Outten

MOST PLAYED SONG

Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved