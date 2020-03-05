Lewis Capaldi & Stereophonics claim doubles at Global Awards 2020

Lewis Capaldi and Stereophonics were double prize winners at tonight's Global Awards 2020 at London's Eventim Apollo.
Held in association with Very.co.uk, the ceremony was hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway and Classic FM and Smooth presenter Myleene Klass, and featured live performances from Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones And I, Aitch, Aled Jones & Russell Watson and Stereophonics.
Capaldi won awards for Mass Appeal, which recognises an artist’s crossover appeal - and Most Played Song for Someone You Loved. Harry Styles won Best Song of 2019 with Metro for Lights Up. Stereophonics, meanwhile, were honoured with Best Indie and the Global Special Award in recognition of their 25-year career.
Jonas Brothers were crowned Best Group, Ed Sheeran won Best Male and Camila Cabello took Best Female, while Dua Lipa won Best British Act, Tones claimed Best Pop and Aitch collected the Rising Star award. Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Stormzy came out on top of the public vote for Best Classical Artist and Hip Hop or R&B respectively.
Our third awards show was a glittering and spectacular affair
Ashley Tabor-King
Global
Now in its third year, the event brought together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold with award categories reflecting the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s founder & executive president, said: “The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is a very special evening celebrating the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment, all together on one huge night. Our third awards show was a glittering and spectacular affair - only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and celebrate such a broad spectrum of remarkable achievements. Thank you to all those who voted and to our wonderful performers, and huge congratulations to every nominee and winner of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk!”
Highlights from The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk can be viewed on global.com, the Global Player App, and on all of Global’s brand websites and social media platforms.
The full list of winners was as follows:
BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)
Award presented by Will Manning & Aimee Vivian
Jonas Brothers - WINNER
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
BEST MALE (category judged by committee)
Award presented by JK and Kelly Brook
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)
Award presented by Mark Wright and Laura Whitmore
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
Camila Cabello - WINNER
BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)
Award presented by Anne-Marie and Emily Atack
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed - WINNER
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)
Award presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Dua Lipa - WINNER
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)
Award presented by James O’Brien and Charlotte Hawkins
Sheku Kanneh-Mason - WINNER
MILOS?
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)
Award presented by Yinka Bokinni and Shayna-Marie Birch-Campbell
Stormzy - WINNER
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)
Award presented by Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan
Stereophonics - WINNER
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
BEST POP (category judged by committee)
Award presented by KSI and Pandora Christie
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Tones & I - WINNER
Rita Ora
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)
Award presented by JLS
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Lewis Capaldi - WINNER
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
RISING STAR (category judged by committee)
Award presented by Paige Turley and Jimmy Hill
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Aitch - WINNER
Lizzo
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO
(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show
Award presented by Chris & Rosie Ramsey
Pink - Walk Me Home
Harry Styles - Lights Up - WINNER
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
THE LBC AWARD
Award presented by Nick Ferrari
Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC.
PC Stuart Outten
MOST PLAYED SONG
Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved