Lewis Capaldi to perform at BRIT Awards 2023

Lewis Capaldi is the last act confirmed to be playing at the BRIT Awards this month.

He will be joining a line-up including Harry Styles, Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Cat Burns, Stormzy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Ella Henderson and Wet Leg, with Mo Gilligan hosting for a second year running.

Lewis Capaldi is nominated for Song Of The Year this year, the award which he won in 2020 along with Best New Artist. He recently achieved his fourth UK No.1 single with Pointless, the second single from his upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

In other BRITs news, Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will be hosting the BRIT Awards 2023: Red Carpet Show on ITV2 and ITVX on the night of the awards from 7:30pm.

Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last month, with Harry Styles and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards.

Other artists nominated for multiple awards include Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Aitch, Cat Burns, Dave, Sam Smith, Nova Twins, Arctic Monkeys, Stormzy and Taylor Swift.