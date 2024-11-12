Linkin Park cover the December edition of Music Week

We are excited to reveal Linkin Park as this month's cover stars.

The rock icons – who have sold over 100 million records worldwide – are about to shake up the music industry as they make a highly anticipated, emotional return with the release of their brilliant eighth studio album From Zero, their first since the tragic passing of legendary vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017.

Now, with a revamped line-up including formidable new vocalist Emily Armstrong, and on the back of their highest charting single to date, the group meet up with Music Week for a UK exclusive interview. Inside, the full band goes deep on how the new album came to life, and how they managed to keep it all underwraps. Also on hand to add insight is Ryan DeMarti, from Machine Shop Entertainment, plus their Warner Records team including Tom Corson, Joe Kentish, Jen Ivory and Danny Corr. It all offers an essential look at what is to come for the group’s next chapter, one that promises to be huge.

Meanwhile, in this month’s Music Week Interview, Frame Artists’ co-founders Becci Abbott Black and Sophie Kennard celebrate their blockbuster success managing Chase & Status, share their perspective on why electronic music has never left the mainstream and talk motherhood in the industry.

In two very special tributes, we celebrate Quincy Jones and the magnificent legacy he left behind from a career that spanned decades, and we talk to Capitol Records UK, SJM and more to honour the life and career of the global star and former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Elsewhere, leading executive Sat Bisla prepares to celebrate 40 years in the music business and 25 years of his MUSEXPO conference, and discusses the current state of A&R today.

As Victoria Canal prepares to release her debut album Slowly, It Dawns, the Ivor-winning star, joined by Parlophone, Stellar Songs and her management team at Deep Feel Talent Co., reminisces on playing with Coldplay live, talks the magic of songwriting and opens up about redefining her idea of success.

Up next, we meet Cooking Vinyl’s MD Rob Collins, plus co-founder Martin Goldschmidt, to hear all about the ups and downs of the company’s near-four-decade history, its place in the independent sector and recent success with Shed Seven.

Finally in our features section, a special report on distribution sees Music Week gather a selection of key players to take a deep dive into the sector’s most recent vital developments.