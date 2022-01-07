Lisa Marie Boateng joins Huxley as publicist

Lisa Marie Boateng has joined Huxley as a publicist.

Boateng joins the agency from We Care A lot PR. The appointment is effective immediately.

Lisa Marie Boateng said: “I am extremely pleased and excited to join a company like Huxley, with a team that pride themselves on being creative, socially conscious and putting their artists first.”

Boateng was previously a marketing assistant at Sony Music and a publicist at Cherry Create.

Huxley is a global consultancy, publicity and partnerships company representing talent that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX and The Chemical Brothers, plus organisations such as Gurls Talk, Homer and pgLang.

Huxley was founded by Anna Meacham in 2018.





