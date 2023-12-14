Little Simz and Stormzy lead MOBO nominations

The MOBO Awards have announced the nominees across 20 categories for its 26th edition, with Little Simz and Stormzy leading the running with four nominations each.

The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture will be taking place in Sheffield for the first time ever next year, at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 7.

As well as the existing Paving The Way and Lifetime Achievement Award, this year MOBO will also be introducing the MOBO Impact and MOBO Pioneer Award, which will sit in place of a select few category winners, the latter being part of a special announcement pre-ceremony.

This year’s nominations see strong representation from female artists and groups, who as a majority are leading nominees across MOBO Awards categories, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra), Best Newcomer and more.

After taking home the Album Of The Year award in a tie with Knucks last year, this year Little Simz is up for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album Of The Year, Video Of The Year and Best Hip Hop Act. Stormzy – who has won a MOBO Award six times and was the first ever recipient of Best Grime Act in 2014 – is nominated for Best Male Act, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Video Of The Year.

PinkPantheress is nominated again this year for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture) after she won the category in 2022, and is also up for Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra) and Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by BEMA & Mixmag). Raye has been tipped for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra) for Escapism released with American rapper 070 Shake.

Meanwhile, Central Cee is up for Best Male Act, Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra) and Best Drill Act (supported by Trench), whilst J Hus is also on three nominations: Best Male Act, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra).

In the Best African Act (in association with Loco Music) category, MOBO has recognised some newer acts such as South African artist Tyla, whose viral hit Water became her first Top 40 single and first-ever No.1 on the UK's Official Afrobeats Chart, record-breaking Nigerian rapper and singer Rema and Benin-born Nigerian singer/songwriter Ayra Starr, who headlined her debut world tour this year.

Best Dance/Electronic Act category, Aluna, 2022 winner Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Shygirl, TSHA and Salute are all nominated.

“We are proud to champion this year’s incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more,” said MOBO founder Kanya King CBE. “Since 1996, we've celebrated Black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music. This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive. With the advancement of our MOBO UnSung talent programme and career development platform MOBOLISE, we are ready and excited to take our pioneer status to the next level, to celebrate and recognise the vast contributions of trailblazing musicians and cultural heroes, in a way that only MOBO can. See you on February 7!”

Here is a full list of the MOBO nominees below:

BEST MALE ACT

CENTRAL CEE

DAVE

D-BLOCK EUROPE

J HUS

NINES

STORMZY

BEST FEMALE ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH SHEA MOISTURE

FLO

JORJA SMITH

LITTLE SIMZ

MAHALIA

PINKPANTHERESS

RAYE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

EZRA COLLECTIVE - WHERE I'M MEANT TO BE

J HUS - BEAUTIFUL AND BRUTAL YARD

LITTLE SIMZ - NO THANK YOU

POTTER PAYPER - REAL BACK IN STYLE

RAYE - MY 21ST CENTURY BLUES

STORMZY - THIS IS WHAT I MEAN

SONG OF THE YEAR SUPPORTED BY BBC RADIO 1XTRA

CENTRAL CEE & DAVE - 'SPRINTER'

J HUS FEAT. DRAKE - 'WHO TOLD YOU'

JORJA SMITH - 'LITTLE THINGS'

PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE - 'BOYS A LIAR PT.2'

RAYE & 070 SHAKE - 'ESCAPISM'

STORMZY - 'HIDE & SEEK'

BEST NEWCOMER

AMA LOU

ANTSLIVE

DEBBIE

JAYO

NIPPA

NO GUIDNCE

RIMZEE

STRANDZ

TAMERA

TUNDE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ANTSLIVE - 'NUMBER ONE CANDIDATE' (DIRECTED BY TOM EMMERSON)

ENNY - 'NO MORE NAIJA MEN' (DIRECTED BY OTIS DOMINIQUE)

JORDS - 'DIRT IN THE DIAMOND EP1: MOBAY FEAT. TAY IWAR / STAY CLOSE FEAT. KRANIUM' (DIRECTED BY RENEE MARIA OSUBU)

LITTLE SIMZ - 'GORILLA' (DIRECTED BY DAVE MEYERS)

STORMZY - 'MEL MADE ME DO IT' (DIRECTED BY KLVDR)

TION WAYNE - ‘HEALING' (DIRECTED BY WOWA)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

BELLAH

JAZ KARIS

MAHALIA

RAGZ ORIGINALE

SAMPHA

SAULT

BEST HIP HOP ACT

AVELINO

CLAVISH

DIGGA D

ENNY

FREDO

GIGGS

LITTLE SIMZ

LOYLE CARNER

NINES

POTTER PAYPER

BEST GRIME ACT

BUGZY MALONE

DUPPY

FLOWDAN

MANGA SAINT HILARE

NOVELIST

P MONEY

BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH

CENTRAL CEE

HEADIE ONE

K-TRAP

KWENGFACE

M24

RUSS MILLIONS

TEEZANDOS

UNKNOWN T

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT (US)

DOJA CAT

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

TRAVIS SCOTT

ICE SPICE

LATTO

LIL UZI VERT

NICKI MINAJ

SEXYY RED

SZA

VICTORIA MONET

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

ADJANI SALMON AS KWABENA - DREAMING WHILST BLACK

DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT - SNOWFALL

DÉJA J. BOWENS AS VITA - CHAMPION

IDRIS ELBA AS SAM - HIJACK

INDIA AMARTEIFIO AS QUEEN CHARLOTTE - QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY

JOHN BOYEGA AS FONTAINE - THEY CLONED TYRONE

LASHANA LYNCH AS IZOGIE - THE WOMAN KING

LETITIA WRIGHT AS SHURI - BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

MALCOLM KAMULETE AS BOSCO - CHAMPION

VIVIAN OPARAH AS YAS - RYE LANE

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY SUPPORTED BY BET UK

ALISON HAMMOND

AMELIA DIMOLDENBERG

HENRIE KWUSHUE

MADAME JOYCE

MAYA JAMA

PRESSED PODCAST

REMI BURGZ

SHXTSNGIGS

SPECS GONZALEZ

ZEZE MILLZ

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH LOCO MUSIC

ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DAVIDO (NIGERIA)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

REMA (NIGERIA)

TYLA (SOUTH AFRICA)

UNCLE WAFFLES (ESWATINI)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT

BYRON MESSIA

DESTRA

KABAKA PYRAMID

POPCAAN

SHENSEEA

VALIANT

BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM

BLUE LAB BEATS (UK)

CKTRL (UK)

EZRA COLLECTIVE (UK)

MASEGO (US)

REUBEN JAMES (UK)

YAZMIN LACEY (UK)

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL

ALT BLK ERA

ARLO PARKS

DEIJUVHS

KID BOOKIE

SKINDRED

YOUNG FATHERS

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY BEMA & MIXMAG

ALUNA

NIA ARCHIVES

PINKPANTHERESS

SALUTE

SHYGIRL

TSHA

BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK

INFLO

KYLE EVANS

M1ONTHEBEAT

P2J

STEEL BANGLEZ

TSB

BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL

ANNATORIA (UK)

CALLEDOUT MUSIC (UK)

GUVNA B (UK)

LIMOBLAZE (NIGERIA)

TOFUNMI ADORNA (UK)

TRIPLE O (UK)