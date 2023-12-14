Little Simz and Stormzy lead MOBO nominations

The MOBO Awards have announced the nominees across 20 categories for its 26th edition, with Little Simz and Stormzy leading the running with four nominations each.
The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture will be taking place in Sheffield for the first time ever next year, at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 7.
As well as the existing Paving The Way and Lifetime Achievement Award, this year MOBO will also be introducing the MOBO Impact and MOBO Pioneer Award, which will sit in place of a select few category winners, the latter being part of a special announcement pre-ceremony.
This year’s nominations see strong representation from female artists and groups, who as a majority are leading nominees across MOBO Awards categories, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra), Best Newcomer and more.
After taking home the Album Of The Year award in a tie with Knucks last year, this year Little Simz is up for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album Of The Year, Video Of The Year and Best Hip Hop Act. Stormzy – who has won a MOBO Award six times and was the first ever recipient of Best Grime Act in 2014 – is nominated for Best Male Act, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Video Of The Year.
PinkPantheress is nominated again this year for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture) after she won the category in 2022, and is also up for Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra) and Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by BEMA & Mixmag). Raye has been tipped for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra) for Escapism released with American rapper 070 Shake.
Meanwhile, Central Cee is up for Best Male Act, Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra) and Best Drill Act (supported by Trench), whilst J Hus is also on three nominations: Best Male Act, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1xtra).
In the Best African Act (in association with Loco Music) category, MOBO has recognised some newer acts such as South African artist Tyla, whose viral hit Water became her first Top 40 single and first-ever No.1 on the UK's Official Afrobeats Chart, record-breaking Nigerian rapper and singer Rema and Benin-born Nigerian singer/songwriter Ayra Starr, who headlined her debut world tour this year.
Best Dance/Electronic Act category, Aluna, 2022 winner Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Shygirl, TSHA and Salute are all nominated.
“We are proud to champion this year’s incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more,” said MOBO founder Kanya King CBE. “Since 1996, we've celebrated Black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music. This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive. With the advancement of our MOBO UnSung talent programme and career development platform MOBOLISE, we are ready and excited to take our pioneer status to the next level, to celebrate and recognise the vast contributions of trailblazing musicians and cultural heroes, in a way that only MOBO can. See you on February 7!”
Here is a full list of the MOBO nominees below:
BEST MALE ACT
CENTRAL CEE
DAVE
D-BLOCK EUROPE
J HUS
NINES
STORMZY
BEST FEMALE ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH SHEA MOISTURE
FLO
JORJA SMITH
LITTLE SIMZ
MAHALIA
PINKPANTHERESS
RAYE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
EZRA COLLECTIVE - WHERE I'M MEANT TO BE
J HUS - BEAUTIFUL AND BRUTAL YARD
LITTLE SIMZ - NO THANK YOU
POTTER PAYPER - REAL BACK IN STYLE
RAYE - MY 21ST CENTURY BLUES
STORMZY - THIS IS WHAT I MEAN
SONG OF THE YEAR SUPPORTED BY BBC RADIO 1XTRA
CENTRAL CEE & DAVE - 'SPRINTER'
J HUS FEAT. DRAKE - 'WHO TOLD YOU'
JORJA SMITH - 'LITTLE THINGS'
PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE - 'BOYS A LIAR PT.2'
RAYE & 070 SHAKE - 'ESCAPISM'
STORMZY - 'HIDE & SEEK'
BEST NEWCOMER
AMA LOU
ANTSLIVE
DEBBIE
JAYO
NIPPA
NO GUIDNCE
RIMZEE
STRANDZ
TAMERA
TUNDE
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
ANTSLIVE - 'NUMBER ONE CANDIDATE' (DIRECTED BY TOM EMMERSON)
ENNY - 'NO MORE NAIJA MEN' (DIRECTED BY OTIS DOMINIQUE)
JORDS - 'DIRT IN THE DIAMOND EP1: MOBAY FEAT. TAY IWAR / STAY CLOSE FEAT. KRANIUM' (DIRECTED BY RENEE MARIA OSUBU)
LITTLE SIMZ - 'GORILLA' (DIRECTED BY DAVE MEYERS)
STORMZY - 'MEL MADE ME DO IT' (DIRECTED BY KLVDR)
TION WAYNE - ‘HEALING' (DIRECTED BY WOWA)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
BELLAH
JAZ KARIS
MAHALIA
RAGZ ORIGINALE
SAMPHA
SAULT
BEST HIP HOP ACT
AVELINO
CLAVISH
DIGGA D
ENNY
FREDO
GIGGS
LITTLE SIMZ
LOYLE CARNER
NINES
POTTER PAYPER
BEST GRIME ACT
BUGZY MALONE
DUPPY
FLOWDAN
MANGA SAINT HILARE
NOVELIST
P MONEY
BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH
CENTRAL CEE
HEADIE ONE
K-TRAP
KWENGFACE
M24
RUSS MILLIONS
TEEZANDOS
UNKNOWN T
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT (US)
DOJA CAT
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
TRAVIS SCOTT
ICE SPICE
LATTO
LIL UZI VERT
NICKI MINAJ
SEXYY RED
SZA
VICTORIA MONET
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM
ADJANI SALMON AS KWABENA - DREAMING WHILST BLACK
DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT - SNOWFALL
DÉJA J. BOWENS AS VITA - CHAMPION
IDRIS ELBA AS SAM - HIJACK
INDIA AMARTEIFIO AS QUEEN CHARLOTTE - QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY
JOHN BOYEGA AS FONTAINE - THEY CLONED TYRONE
LASHANA LYNCH AS IZOGIE - THE WOMAN KING
LETITIA WRIGHT AS SHURI - BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
MALCOLM KAMULETE AS BOSCO - CHAMPION
VIVIAN OPARAH AS YAS - RYE LANE
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY SUPPORTED BY BET UK
ALISON HAMMOND
AMELIA DIMOLDENBERG
HENRIE KWUSHUE
MADAME JOYCE
MAYA JAMA
PRESSED PODCAST
REMI BURGZ
SHXTSNGIGS
SPECS GONZALEZ
ZEZE MILLZ
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH LOCO MUSIC
ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DAVIDO (NIGERIA)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
REMA (NIGERIA)
TYLA (SOUTH AFRICA)
UNCLE WAFFLES (ESWATINI)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT
BYRON MESSIA
DESTRA
KABAKA PYRAMID
POPCAAN
SHENSEEA
VALIANT
BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM
BLUE LAB BEATS (UK)
CKTRL (UK)
EZRA COLLECTIVE (UK)
MASEGO (US)
REUBEN JAMES (UK)
YAZMIN LACEY (UK)
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL
ALT BLK ERA
ARLO PARKS
DEIJUVHS
KID BOOKIE
SKINDRED
YOUNG FATHERS
BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY BEMA & MIXMAG
ALUNA
NIA ARCHIVES
PINKPANTHERESS
SALUTE
SHYGIRL
TSHA
BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK
INFLO
KYLE EVANS
M1ONTHEBEAT
P2J
STEEL BANGLEZ
TSB
BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL
ANNATORIA (UK)
CALLEDOUT MUSIC (UK)
GUVNA B (UK)
LIMOBLAZE (NIGERIA)
TOFUNMI ADORNA (UK)
TRIPLE O (UK)