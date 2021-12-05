Little Simz, Dave, Ghetts, Central Cee, Cleo Sol and Wizkid triumph at 2021 MOBO Awards

The MOBO Awards returned for its first full in-person event since 2017 with a ceremony at Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday night (December 5).

The show was livestreamed on YouTube and a TV special will follow on BBC One at 10.35pm on Wednesday, December 8 with DJ Target.

The ceremony was hosted by Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian and broadcaster Munya Chawawa, with special guest host Eddie Kadi, who presents BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show.

The 2021 MOBOs featured performances from a diverse range of talent, including Ghetts’ rendition of Mozambique and Hop Out from his acclaimed Conflict Of Interest album; Stefflon Don and Ms Banks teaming up on Dip; and Pa Salieu playing in his home city. There were also performances from rising stars Bree Runway, Tems and Enny, as well as hip-hop collective NSG and rap star Potter Payper.

Dave, who took home Best Newcomer at the 2017 MOBO Awards, won Album of The Year for his critically lauded and hugely successful We’re All Alone In This Together. The South London rapper was the most nominated artist at this year’s MOBO Awards, accumulating five nominations in total.

After racking up 11 MOBO nominations since 2014, Little Simz scooped her first ever win, triumphing as Best Female Act. The former Music Week cover star achieved a commercial breakthrough with the universally praised album Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert.

Grime legend Ghetts also scored his first ever MOBO win, taking home Best Male Act in recognition of his Conflict of Interest LP, which peaked at No.2.

London rising star Central Cee took home Best Newcomer and became the inaugural winner of MOBO’s Best Drill Act.

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions won Song of The Year for Body (Remix) featuring ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3x3), Fivio Foreign and ZT (3x3). The video was the biggest this year on YouTube in the UK.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid won Best International Act and Best African Music Act, following his gigs at London’s O2 Arena.

Cleo Sol, who released her second album this year and features on recordings by Sault, won for Best R&B/Soul Act.

World heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno was honoured with the MOBO Inspiration Award.

MOBO AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DAVE - WE’RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER

BEST FEMALE ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND

LITTLE SIMZ

BEST MALE ACT

GHETTS

BEST NEWCOMER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS

CENTRAL CEE

SONG OF THE YEAR – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY ARENA

TION WAYNE & RUSS MILLIONS FEAT. ARRDEE, BUGZY MALONE, BUNI, DARKOO, E1 (3X3), FIVIO FOREIGN & ZT (3X3) – BODY (REMIX)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

M1LLIONZ – LAGGA (DIRECTED BY TEEEEZY C)

BEST GRIME ACT

SKEPTA

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

CLEO SOL

BEST HIP-HOP ACT

D. BLOCK EUROPE

BEST DRILL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH TRENCH

CENTRAL CEE

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

WIZKID

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

MICHEAL WARD AS FRANKLYN IN SMALL AXE

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

CHUNKZ & YUNG FILLY

BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL

GUVNA B

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH AFROZONS WITH SHEILA O

WIZKID

BEST REGGAE ACT

SHENSEEA

BEST JAZZ ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH BBC RADIO 6 MUSIC

SONS OF KEMET

BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK

JAE5





