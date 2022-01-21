Little Simz, Doja Cat, Dave, Liam Gallagher and more confirmed to perform at BRIT Awards 2022

The BRIT Awards 2022 has announced the first wave of performers for this year’s BRIT Awards.

The ceremony takes place on Tuesday, February 8, live from The O2 arena, broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITV Hub, and streamed for non-UK viewers via The BRITs’ YouTube channel.

The confirmed performers so far are Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Music Week cover star Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

“With Omicron continuing to present many challenges in terms of planning, organisers are working around the clock to pull together the best possible show and the BRITs will continue to lead the way in terms of putting on a live music event safely as the UK navigates the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a statement.

Artists, nominees and all guests will be asked to show a negative lateral flow test on arrival to the venue. Fans will this year be offered to purchase stall seats on the arena floor, where nominated artists will also take their seat in an exclusive area.

Audience members will not be socially distanced but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats. They will be required to follow existing government guidance when travelling to the venue and adhere to rules set out by the event organisers.

Audience tickets are now on sale to the public via AXS.