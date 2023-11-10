Liz Goodwin, Sheniece Charway, Glyn Aikins and more to speak at Cre8ing Vision's Ultimate Seminar

Cre8ing Vision’s Ultimate Seminar will be returning with its annual event on Saturday, November 25 at IET London: Savoy Place.

The Ultimate Seminar is aimed towards unsigned artists and bands across all musical genres wanting to break into the creative industries, and opens up a platform for educating, informing and sharing talents with audiences. Aspiring industry leaders can interact with top music executives from various sectors across the industry as well as connect with a community of aspiring creatives and professionals.

Following its September event, which saw Cre8ing Vision continue its regional expansion at Manchester’s Band On The Wall venue, this year's flagship London event will be taking place in a bigger venue. Attendees will have access to the London 1:1 Hub Space, with Sony Careers Hub, TikTok, Sentric Sync and many more to be confirmed.

This year’s speakers include Liz Goodwin (GM at Atlantic Records), Sheniece Charway (YouTube artist relations manager, Black Music & Culture), Lucy Francis (founder of 17Days Music), Ben Katovsky (president and chief operating officer of Hipgnosis Song Management), Crispin Hunt (multi-platinum selling songwriter, record producer, and music consultant), Glyn Aikins (co-President at RCA Records), Nick Raphael (owner of NWS Music Group), Keith Jopling (consulting director at MIDiA), among many others.

“I am really excited to be invited back to the Ultimate Seminar this year,” said Goodwin. “It’s a great chance to connect with the next generation of artists and industry leaders – I believe that everyone in the room, no matter what their role or ambition, comes away inspired and energised by the event.”

Cre8ing Vision’s founders Andrea Euell, Nicola Charles and Kwame Kwaten said: “Heading into the 14th Ultimate Seminar is truly a pinch-us moment. It's a clear testament to the ongoing necessity of learning, even after over a decade the demand remains the same. Creatives still require a safe space to exchange knowledge, learn, and connect, and we are honoured to continue facilitating that environment for those who are dedicated to pursuing their dreams and building on what has become Cre8ing Visions' flagship event.

“This year marks an exciting development as we move to a larger venue with increased capacity, accommodating an even more substantial gathering of like-minded individuals. We've curated an outstanding lineup of influential figures who will be sharing their insights and expertise. Additionally, due to high demand, we've expanded our 1:1 consultancies, providing more opportunities for attendees to receive personalised guidance and support. The Ultimate Seminar promises to be an even more enriching and impactful experience for all those entering and in the music business who are passionate about their craft and eager to continue their journey of growth and development. We continue to build generations and we are proud to own that.”

Entry to The Ultimate Seminar event is free subject to availability and registration here.

PHOTO: Paul Hampartsoumian