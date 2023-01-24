Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson to play BRITs

Three-time Grammy winner Lizzo will be returning to the BRITS stage this year following her performance in 2020.

The BRITS have also announced performances from David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, who join the star-studded lineup announced earlier this month featuring Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Cat Burns, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Lizzo has been nominated for two BRITS awards this year, International Artist Of The Year and International Song Of The Year for her global hit About Damn Time.

David Guetta is also up for International Song Of The Year for his collaboration with Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue), whilst Becky Hill has been nominated for Dance Act for a second year running.

Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced earlier this month, with Harry Styles and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards. Other artists up for multiple awards include Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, Eliza Rose, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins and Sam Smith.

Mastercard returns as the headline partner for the BRITS’ 25th year, and YouTube Music have been announced as the official digital partner. Damian Christian, MD and president of promotions at Atlantic Records, is this year's chair of the BRIT Committee.

The BRITS takes place on Saturday, February 11 and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 Arena, hosted by Mo Gilligan.