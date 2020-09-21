'Long may radio rule': Clara Amfo's Music Week Awards speech

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo has triumphed in the Music Week Awards Radio Show category.

The new edition of Music Week is an awards special featuring all the winners. This year’s ceremony was unable to go ahead because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amfo won in a tough category that also included fellow BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac, 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver and DJ Target, plus Danielle Perry (Absolute Radio), Robert Bruce (Capital Xtra), Joe Whiley (Radio 2), Lauren Laverne (BBC Radio 6 Music) and Steve Lamacq (BBC Radio 6 Music).

“Thank you very much for this wonderful award,” said Amfo. “It is honestly and sincerely an honour to be nominated, especially amongst everybody in my category. So I want to big up Annie, Target, Tiffany, Lauren, Steve, Jo, Robert and Danielle, the wonderful eight that made up our nine in this category. You are all incredible and to be in your company is really, really special.

“I’ve been doing this show for five years now. Sometimes it feels like it’s the first time, and other times it’s like putting on my favourite jumper – and I enjoy both of those feelings. I want to big up all the bosses at Radio 1 for their continual investment and trust in me to do this show in a way that serves me and my wonderful team and our listeners in the best way.”

'Apparently somebody clicks on a Live Lounge every 10 seconds, which is nuts!'



Amfo also praised her “brilliant show producers” Dan Gough and Leanne Webster. She joked that the pair maintain “incredible patience and love for me, especially with my impeccable timekeeping and organisation skills”.

With the return of the Live Lounge to Radio 1 as the station brought back its pre-Covid schedule this month, Amfo noted the power of the station’s live music platform.

“Apparently somebody clicks on a Live Lounge every 10 seconds, which is nuts,” she said. “So I want to say thank you so much to all the amazing artists, who always lend their time to us to give us those performances that really stay with people forever, that start conversations and start debates.

“They are just really valuable and they are the heartbeat of this show. So big up the artists, big up everyone I work with, thank you so much to all of our listeners. Yeah, long may radio rule, because it’s really special and I think we’d all be a little bit lost without it.”

