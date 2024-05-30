Lorna Clarke & Emily Eavis introduce BBC coverage of Glastonbury 2024

BBC director of music Lorna Clarke has hailed its return to Glastonbury for 2024, with the launch of a second dedicated channel on iPlayer among the highlights of this year’s coverage.

The BBC is Glastonbury’s exclusive broadcast partner, with this year’s offering set to see its longest celebration of the festival yet, with six weeks of build-up and coverage from June 3–July 14 across TV, BBC iPlayer, radio and BBC Sounds.

Clarke, pictured above with (L-R) Alison Howe, Emily Eavis and Lauren Laverne, said its coverage of the event is “one of the biggest jewels in the BBC’s pop crown”.

“We’re evolving our programming to bring audiences many ways to enjoy the festival across our platforms – it’s their Glastonbury on the BBC,” Clarke added. “This year will see the debut of Glastonbury Channel II, a welcome addition to our multiple BBC iPlayer streams, giving viewers a rolling round-up of the key moments from each day.”

Clarke continued: “We’re also proud that for the second year, Pyramid Stage – Signed returns, with performances from Glastonbury’s most iconic stage in British Sign Language, bringing the Glastonbury experience closer to all viewers.

Only the BBC can bring the nation together to enjoy this unique festival Lorna Clarke

“This is in addition to over 90 hours of live performances from the five main stages on BBC iPlayer, extensive coverage on TV, 90 hours of radio broadcasts live from the festival, plus much more to discover on BBC Sounds – including Sidetracked by Glastonbury, presented by Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw, which will also be available on BBC iPlayer from the first week of June.”

Clarke also offered special mention to the festival’s team.

“I would like to thank Emily and Michael Eavis once again for allowing us this exclusive access to Glastonbury, as only the BBC can bring the nation together to enjoy their unique festival,” she said.

Emily Eavis said: “We’re incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with the BBC and always look forward to hearing about the exciting developments in their coverage each year. I’d like to thank Lorna Clarke, Alison Howe and their team for celebrating our festival so brilliantly and for sharing the special spirit of Glastonbury with an audience far beyond these fields. We’re so looking forward to welcoming them back to Worthy Farm in June.”

The BBC’s team of broadcasters includes Annie Macmanus, Arielle Free, Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Craig Charles, Danny Howard, Deb Grant, Dermot O’Leary, DJ Target, Emily Pilbeam, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamie Laing, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley, Katie Thistleton, Lauren Laverne, Matt Everitt, Nathan Shepherd, Nick Grimshaw, Sarah Story, Sherell, Tom Ravenscroft, Vick Hope, Zoe Ball and more.

The BBC shares the special spirit of Glastonbury with an audience far beyond these fields Emily Eavis

Alongside Glastonbury Channel II on iPlayer, the highlights of 2024’s coverage also include 30-minute specials with Dua Lipa and Coldplay on BBC Two and a series of Sidetracked podcasts by Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw that includes interviews with Emily Eavis, Shania Twain and more.

Viewers will be able to watch over 90 hours of live performances across the five main festival stages, with 10 streams broadcasting across five weeks. There will be over 90 sets and key tracks from the five filmed stages, as well as themed compilations, which will be available on demand for 30 days after broadcast.

Coverage on BBC TV will be presented by Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne.

The full TV schedule from June 22–28 will be announced on June 12, with the TV schedules from June 29–July 5 to follow on June 19.

Radio coverage kicks off on BBC Radio 6 Music and will also go out via Radio 1, 1Xtra, 1 Dance, Radio 2 and Radio 4. There is an extensive programme on BBC Sounds too, including a daily Glastonbury playlist.

Finally, BBC Introducing returns to Worthy Farm, opening at 1pm on June 27.

The stage will host BBC Introducing Open Deck - an open call for emerging DJs - as well as a celebration of Annie Nightingale and special guest appearances.