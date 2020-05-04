Love Island moved to 2021

ITV has announced that series seven of Love Island will move to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reality show is a major sync opportunity for labels, publishers and new artists. It had planned to air two series a year from 2020.

Love Island song placements have also regularly broken Shazam records.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question. "

He added: “We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Love Island partnered with Spotify and TikTok earlier this year during the first winter series.

