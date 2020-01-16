Mabel, Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles to play BRITs 2020

The first batch of performers has been revealed for the 40th edition of the BRITs next month.

Nominations were revealed last week and some of the top contenders have been confirmed as performers at the ceremony, which airs live on ITV. The BRITs takes place at The O2 on February 18.

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy will all perform on the night. BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste also gets to play at the ceremony – a first for the show’s breaking artist category.

“So excited to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards,” said Mabel. “So many legendary people have performed at the BRITs, so it really is an honour and a dream come true!”

Capaldi said: "I wouldn't miss performing at the BRITs, because usually when people perform, their album and single sales go way up the chart, so looking forward to that especially. I'll be there with bells on."

This year’s BRITs has been given a shake-up by Universal Music chairman and CEO David Joseph, this year’s showrunner. One of the changes includes more creative direction from artists themselves.